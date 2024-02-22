Athira Pharma Launches New Equity Incentive Plan for Talent

Athira Pharma (ATHA) has released an update.

Athira Pharma, Inc. has launched a new 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, reserving 750,000 shares for equity awards aimed at attracting new talent. The plan, approved by the Board under Nasdaq’s inducement award rules, is similar to the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan but excludes stockholder-approved exchange programs. Designed for new hires as a significant employment incentive, the plan details and related agreements are publicly accessible, complementing the company’s robust information dissemination strategy across multiple platforms and social media.

