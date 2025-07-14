Athena Gold Completes Till Survey at Laird Lake Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Athena Gold ( (TSE:ATHA) ) has issued an announcement.

Athena Gold Corporation has successfully completed a comprehensive till survey at its Laird Lake gold project in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, marking a significant milestone in its exploration strategy. The survey, completed ahead of schedule, is expected to enhance the understanding of the project’s potential and guide the upcoming drilling campaign planned for winter. The data-driven approach aims to de-risk the maiden drill program, maximizing the potential for a significant gold discovery in this underexplored area.

More about Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation is involved in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, focusing on locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties across North America. The company operates the Laird Lake project in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District and the Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project in Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 78,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.74M

