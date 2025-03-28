Athena Gold Announces Amalgamation Approval and Management Changes

An announcement from Athena Silver ( (AHNR) ) is now available.

Athena Gold Corporation announced shareholder approval for its amalgamation with its British Columbia subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp., and the appointment of new management. This strategic move aims to redomicile the company from Delaware to British Columbia, which is expected to reduce regulatory compliance costs, enhance capital market access, and increase investor potential. The transaction is anticipated to complete in early April 2025, with the company retaining its name and trading symbol. The merger is also expected to alleviate certain U.S. resale restrictions on previously issued shares.

More about Athena Silver

Athena Gold Corporation is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, with a focus on developing economic precious and base metal properties across North America. Its flagship project, Excelsior Springs, is located in Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend, and the company also has the Laird Lake project in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District.

Average Trading Volume: 69,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.79M

Learn more about AHNR stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue