Athelney (GB:ATY) has released an update.

Athelney Trust PLC has announced the resignation of Moore Kingston Smith LLP as its auditor, citing the audit partner’s departure and the firm’s reduced capacity to audit Public Interest Entities. Despite no contentious circumstances surrounding the resignation, the company is actively seeking a new auditor after only a year with MKS.

For further insights into GB:ATY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.