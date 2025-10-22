ATHA Energy Corp Updates Technical Disclosure for Angilak Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atha Energy Corp. ( (TSE:SASK) ) has issued an update.

ATHA Energy Corp has filed an amended technical report for its Angilak Project following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, which identified deficiencies in the company’s prior technical disclosure. The updated report addresses these issues by removing outdated historical mineral resource estimates and updating the exploration target model for the Lac 50 Deposit. This move ensures compliance with regulatory standards and supports the company’s disclosure in its upcoming short form prospectus. The amendments reflect recent exploration advancements, including drilling and geophysical surveys, which have expanded the mineralized footprint and confirmed new trends, potentially enhancing ATHA’s industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SASK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SASK is a Neutral.

Atha Energy Corp. shows potential for growth due to positive corporate events, such as a significant uranium discovery and successful financing. However, challenges in achieving profitability, weak technical indicators, and an unattractive valuation weigh down the overall score. The strong balance sheet provides some stability, but operational improvements are essential for better financial health.

More about Atha Energy Corp.

ATHA Energy Corp is a Canadian mineral company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets, aiming to contribute to a clean energy future. The company holds a strategically balanced portfolio with three 100%-owned uranium projects, including the Angilak Project in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the GMZ high-grade uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. ATHA also possesses the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package in prominent uranium basins and holds a 10% interest in key Athabasca Basin projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 903,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$199.8M

