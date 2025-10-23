Ategrity Specialty Insurance Reports Record Q3 2025 Earnings

Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC ( (ASIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC presented to its investors.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is a specialty insurance provider focusing on excess and surplus products for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, leveraging a technology-driven underwriting platform. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings announced a significant increase in gross written premiums by 30.1% and a combined ratio of 88.7%, resulting in record earnings. The company reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $22.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, marking a 76.2% increase from the previous year. Key financial highlights include a 41.4% rise in gross written premiums for casualty lines and a 10.8% increase in property lines, alongside a notable improvement in underwriting income, which surged by 207.7%. The company also achieved a lower expense ratio, contributing to its margin expansion. Looking ahead, Ategrity’s management remains optimistic about sustaining growth and profitability through its strategic focus on disciplined underwriting and technology-driven processes.

