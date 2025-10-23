Atea ASA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atea ASA ( (ATAZF) ) has provided an announcement.

Atea ASA reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 9.2% increase in gross sales to NOK 12.3 billion and a 17.7% rise in net profit after tax to NOK 226 million. The company experienced growth across all business lines, particularly in software sales, which grew by 17.1%. Atea’s CEO highlighted the company’s leadership in the Nordic and Baltic markets and its role in supporting customers’ digital transformation, which contributed to the positive financial performance.

Atea is a leading supplier of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions, operating in 88 cities with nearly 8,000 employees across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company provides hardware and software from global vendors, along with consulting and technical services to support the design, implementation, and operation of IT environments. Atea is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and reported a revenue of approximately NOK 35 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 92,551

Current Market Cap: NOK15.96B

