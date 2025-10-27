ATCO Structures Secures $179M Contract for Idaho Mining Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ATCO Ltd Cl I NV ( ($TSE:ACO.X) ).

ATCO Structures has secured a $179 million CAD contract to supply and install modular housing for over 1,000 workers at Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho. This contract is a significant step in ATCO’s U.S. expansion strategy, with manufacturing and site preparation beginning in late 2025 and installation slated for 2026. The project is crucial for Perpetua Resources as it supports the only U.S. reserve of antimony, a mineral vital for military applications, thereby receiving backing from the U.S. Department of War. The initiative underscores ATCO’s expertise in modular construction and its role in supporting large-scale industrial projects in challenging environments.

ATCO Ltd’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong earnings growth and attractive valuation, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Financial performance is solid but hampered by high leverage and declining free cash flow. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the earnings call provides a cautiously optimistic outlook.

More about ATCO Ltd Cl I NV

ATCO Ltd. is a global enterprise with approximately 21,000 employees and assets valued at $27 billion. The company is involved in various sectors, including energy, housing, security, and transportation. ATCO Structures, a division of ATCO Ltd., specializes in designing, building, and delivering modular solutions for housing and shelter needs worldwide. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Australia, providing turnkey solutions for mobile offices, workforce housing, hotels, medical facilities, schools, and more.

