ATCO Ltd. Reports Increased 2023 Earnings

Atco Ltd. Cl I Nv (TSE:ACO.X) has released an update.

ATCO Ltd. announces a robust financial performance for 2023, with adjusted earnings of $432 million, an increase from the previous year’s $423 million. The Q4 2023 adjusted earnings also saw a rise to $127 million, up from $110 million in the same quarter of 2022. The company has recently secured significant contracts for accommodation complexes and workforce housing units, signaling continued growth.

For further insights into TSE:ACO.X stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.