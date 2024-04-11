ATCO Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividends

Atco Ltd. Cl I Nv (TSE:ACO.X) has released an update.

ATCO Ltd. has announced quarterly dividends of $0.4898 per share for both Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting shares, with a record date of May 30, 2024, and a payment date of June 30, 2024. The dividends are eligible within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The company highlights its diverse involvement in sectors such as energy, housing, and infrastructure, with a commitment to addressing essential global challenges.

