Atara Biotherapeutics Restructures, CMO Transitions to Consultant

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) has released an update.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has announced the termination of its Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer’s employment, effective February 2, 2024, due to a workforce reduction. The outgoing executive, Dr. Joshi, will continue to provide services under a consulting agreement until January 31, 2025, earning a monthly fee of $3,000 plus additional hourly compensation. Dr. Joshi’s equity awards will also vest during this period, and he may receive a significant bonus upon FDA approval of a key biologics license application.

