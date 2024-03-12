Atacama Initiates Major Drilling Program in Mexico

Atacama Resources International (ACRL) has released an update.

Atacama Copper Corporation launches a substantial 10,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Cristina project in Chihuahua, Mexico, targeting the expansion of high-grade gold and silver zones. With an existing resource estimate boasting over 750,000 gold-equivalent ounces in indicated resources and a similar amount in inferred, the company aims to demonstrate the project’s underground potential. The Cristina project’s geology is comparable to other active mines in the region, suggesting promising prospects for increased resource size and grade.

For further insights into ACRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.