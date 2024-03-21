Atacama Copper Enhances Investor Relations

Atacama Copper Corporation (TSE:ACOP) has released an update.

Atacama Copper Corporation has partnered with Cascade Corporate Consulting Ltd. to enhance their investor relations, aiming to strengthen their financial community presence through effective management and investor communication. The agreement, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval, includes a six-month term with Cascade earning a monthly fee and stock options. Atacama Copper continues to focus on advancing its copper and precious metals projects in the Americas.

For further insights into TSE:ACOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.