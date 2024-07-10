ASX Warns of Potential Delistings for Non-Compliance

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has announced that several entities face suspension for failing to submit required periodic financial reports. If these companies don’t meet the one or two-year deadlines to submit their reports and resume trading, they will be delisted from the official ASX list. The announcement lists the entities, their codes, outstanding reports, and respective deadlines for compliance.

