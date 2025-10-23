ASX Limited AGM Results: Strong Shareholder Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ASX ( (AU:ASX) ) has shared an update.

ASX Limited’s Annual General Meeting on October 23, 2025, resulted in all resolutions being carried by poll, including the adoption of the 2025 remuneration report, which avoided a ‘second strike’ under the Corporations Act 2001. The spill resolution was deemed ineffective due to the favorable outcome of Resolution 3, indicating strong shareholder support for the current remuneration structure and board decisions.

More about ASX

ASX Limited operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on market infrastructure and securities exchange services in Australia. It plays a crucial role in the Australian financial markets, providing a platform for trading, clearing, settlement, and market data services.

