Astute Metals NL Announces Corporate Governance Update

The latest update is out from Astro Resources NL ( (AU:ASE) ).

Astute Metals NL, soon to be renamed Venari Minerals NL, has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, approved by the board and available on their website, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its governance practices, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

