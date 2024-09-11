Astroscale Secures Space Debris Removal Contract

Astroscale Holdings Inc. (JP:186A) has released an update.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. has announced that its UK subsidiary, Astroscale Ltd, secured a £1.95 million contract from the UK Space Agency for Phase 2 of the COSMIC project, aimed at removing inactive British satellites from space. The project is key to the company’s ongoing efforts in Active Debris Removal services and will not significantly impact its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending April 2025.

