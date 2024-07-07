Astroscale Plans Financial Restructuring Amid Deficit

Astroscale Holdings Inc. (JP:186A) has released an update.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. has announced plans to address a significant retained earnings deficit by reducing its legal capital surplus and appropriating surplus to improve its financial efficiency. The proposals for these financial adjustments will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 30, 2024, with no expected impact on the net assets per share or the group’s financial results for the fiscal year.

