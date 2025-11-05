Astronics Corporation Reports Strong Aerospace Growth

Astronics ( (ATRO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Astronics presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astronics Corporation is a prominent supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, known for its innovative solutions and customer-focused approach.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Astronics Corporation announced a 3.8% increase in sales, reaching $211.4 million, primarily driven by growth in its Aerospace segment. Despite a net loss of $11.1 million due to refinancing-related charges, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $32.7 million, representing 15.5% of sales.

Key highlights from the report include an 8.5% growth in Aerospace sales, with notable demand from the Commercial Transport market. The Aerospace segment achieved an operating margin of 16.2%, reflecting improved productivity and pricing initiatives. The company also completed significant refinancing activities, enhancing its financial flexibility and liquidity.

Looking ahead, Astronics anticipates a strong finish to 2025, with fourth-quarter revenue expected to range between $225 to $235 million. The company projects total revenue for the year to be between $847 to $857 million, setting a record annual sales level. Management remains optimistic about continued growth in 2026, driven by favorable market conditions and strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue