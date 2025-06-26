AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 Trial for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer: A Potential Game-Changer?

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca is currently recruiting participants for a Phase 3 clinical trial titled DESTINY-Biliary Tract Cancer-01, which aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) and Rilvegostomig compared to the standard-of-care treatments in patients with advanced HER2-expressing biliary tract cancer. This study is significant as it explores new treatment options for a challenging cancer type.

The interventions being tested include the experimental drugs Trastuzumab Deruxtecan and Rilvegostomig, both administered via intravenous infusion. These are compared against the standard chemotherapy drugs Gemcitabine and Cisplatin, along with the immunotherapy drug Durvalumab.

The study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, meaning it is an open-label study. The primary purpose is to evaluate treatment efficacy and safety.

The study started on August 12, 2024, and the latest update was submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial.

This clinical update could potentially influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue