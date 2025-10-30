AstraZeneca’s New Study on Chronic Kidney Disease: Potential Market Impact

AstraZeneca ((AZN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase IIb study titled A Phase IIb, Randomised, Multicentre, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate the Effect of Baxdrostat in Combination With Dapagliflozin Compared With Baxdrostat on Albuminuria in Participants With Chronic Kidney Disease and High Blood Pressure. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of combining baxdrostat with dapagliflozin versus baxdrostat alone in reducing albuminuria in patients with chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: a combination of baxdrostat and dapagliflozin, and a baxdrostat with placebo. Baxdrostat is a drug aimed at managing blood pressure, while dapagliflozin is used to treat chronic kidney disease by reducing albuminuria.

Study Design: This is an interventional, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, parallel-group study. Participants will be randomly allocated to either the experimental group receiving baxdrostat and dapagliflozin or the placebo comparator group. The study employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose being treatment.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting as of the last update on October 29, 2025. It was first submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates indicate the study’s early stages, with recruitment yet to begin.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance, especially if the combination treatment proves effective. Success could position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the chronic kidney disease treatment market, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock valuation.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

