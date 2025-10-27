AstraZeneca’s New Study: Impact of AZD0780 on Metformin Pharmacokinetics

AstraZeneca ((AZN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel, is conducting a study titled A Fixed-sequence, Open-label Study to Assess the Effect of AZD0780 on the Pharmacokinetics of Metformin in Healthy Volunteers. The primary goal is to understand how AZD0780 affects the pharmacokinetics of metformin, a widely used diabetes medication, when both are administered to healthy adults. This research is significant as it could influence treatment protocols for type 2 diabetes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the effects of AZD0780, an experimental drug, on metformin. Both drugs will be administered orally to participants, with AZD0780 being the primary focus to observe its impact on metformin’s behavior in the body.

Study Design: This Phase 1 interventional study uses a non-randomized, sequential model. Participants will first receive metformin alone, followed by a combination of AZD0780 and metformin after a washout period. The study is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on October 10, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The last update was submitted on the same day as the study’s initiation date, indicating preparations are underway.

Market Implications: This study could have significant implications for AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if AZD0780 shows promising results. Success in this study might position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the diabetes treatment market, potentially leading to increased investor confidence and market share.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue