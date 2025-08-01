AstraZeneca’s New Heart Failure Study: Potential Market Impact

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase III study titled A Phase III, Randomised, Double-blind Study to Evaluate the Effect of Balcinrenone/Dapagliflozin, Compared With Dapagliflozin, on the Risk of Heart Failure Events and Cardiovascular Death in Patients With Heart Failure and Impaired Kidney Function. The study aims to assess the impact of the combination treatment on cardiovascular death and heart failure events in patients with chronic heart failure and impaired kidney function.

The study is testing two interventions: a combination of balcinrenone and dapagliflozin, and dapagliflozin alone. These drugs are intended to reduce the risk of heart failure events and cardiovascular death.

This international, multi-centre study is randomized, double-blind, and uses a parallel-group model. It involves quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment outcomes.

The study began on April 12, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of 22 months per participant. The latest update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The successful outcome of this study could positively influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by strengthening its cardiovascular treatment portfolio. This may also impact competitors in the heart failure treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue