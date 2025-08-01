AstraZeneca’s Latest Phase IIIB Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Advanced Breast Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase IIIB study titled A Phase IIIB Study to Evaluate the Use of Capivasertib in Combination With Fulvestrant in Patients With HR+ / HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer Who Have Relapsed/Progressed on ET and CDK4/6 Inhibitor Reflecting Real World Clinical Practice in Spain. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of the combination treatment of capivasertib and fulvestrant in patients with advanced breast cancer who have experienced progression after prior therapies.

The intervention involves the administration of capivasertib, an oral drug, and fulvestrant, an injectable drug. Capivasertib is given as 400 mg tablets taken twice daily on an intermittent schedule, while fulvestrant is administered as intramuscular injections at specified intervals.

This interventional study is designed as a single-group assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The study is recruiting participants and follows a straightforward model to evaluate the treatment’s impact.

The study officially started on January 7, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence AstraZeneca’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and impacting stock performance positively, especially in the competitive landscape of breast cancer treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

