AstraZeneca’s CAR T-Cell Therapy Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Multiple Myeloma Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is currently conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical study titled A Phase 1b/2 Study of GC012F (AZD0120), a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) Therapy Targeting CD19 and B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the dual CAR T-cell therapy, GC012F (AZD0120), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a condition with limited treatment options.

The intervention under investigation is a biological treatment known as GC012F (AZD0120), which is a dual CAR T-cell therapy targeting CD19 and BCMA. This innovative therapy is designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer cells in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The study is interventional and follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, meaning all participants receive the treatment. The primary purpose is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness and safety. The study is open-label, allowing both researchers and participants to know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on July 20, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results, which can impact future treatment options and market dynamics.

The update on this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance as investors may view the potential success of this therapy as a positive development in the oncology market. Given the competitive landscape of cancer treatments, advancements in CAR T-cell therapies could position AstraZeneca favorably among its peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

