AstraZeneca Sees Strong Growth in Q1 2024

AstraZeneca reports robust Q1 2024 financial performance with Total Revenue increasing by 19% to $12,679m, driven by a surge in Product Sales, particularly in the Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals sectors. The company’s strong performance is also reflected in a 13% increase in Core EPS to $2.06. Alongside financial growth, AstraZeneca announced positive trial results for Imfinzi and Tagrisso in lung cancer and confirmed an enhanced annual dividend of $3.10 per share.

