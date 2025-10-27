AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s New Study on Dato-DXd: What Investors Need to Know

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are collaborating on a Phase IIIb study titled ‘A Phase IIIb, Open-label, Multinational Study Assessing the Efficacy and Safety of Dato-DXd Treatment in Patients With HR-positive, HER2 IHC 0, Locally Advanced Inoperable or Metastatic Breast Cancer Refractory to Endocrine Therapy (TROPION-Breast06)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Dato-DXd in patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2 IHC 0 breast cancer that is inoperable or metastatic and resistant to endocrine therapy.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Dato-DXd, a drug administered intravenously every three weeks, to treat patients until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity occurs. This intervention is designed to improve outcomes for patients with specific breast cancer profiles.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. All participants receive the experimental drug Dato-DXd.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting, with a start date set for September 11, 2025. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be determined, but the last update was submitted on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance their market position in breast cancer treatments. Investors should monitor this study closely, as successful outcomes could shift market dynamics and influence competitor strategies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

