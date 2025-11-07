Astrana Health Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Astrana Health Inc. ( (ASTH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Astrana Health Inc. presented to its investors.

Astrana Health, Inc. is a provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company that focuses on delivering accessible, high-quality, and high-value care through its scalable care delivery infrastructure and proprietary technology platform. The company operates in the healthcare sector, supporting over 20,000 providers and 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements.

In its third quarter of 2025, Astrana Health reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching $956 million, which represents a 100% year-over-year growth. The company also highlighted its successful acquisition of Prospect Health, which has exceeded performance expectations and is contributing to Astrana’s expanded capabilities and market reach.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include an adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million, marking a 52% increase from the previous year. The company’s Care Partners segment generated $897.7 million in revenue, a 97% increase, while the Care Delivery and Care Enablement segments also saw substantial growth. Astrana’s strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with Intermountain Health, aim to enhance healthcare access and outcomes in key regions.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, net income attributable to Astrana was relatively modest at $0.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.01. The company updated its full-year guidance to reflect delays in full-risk contract transitions, which are expected to be completed in early 2026.

Looking ahead, Astrana Health remains focused on integrating its recent acquisition and expanding its care delivery platform. The management’s outlook emphasizes continued execution on strategic initiatives to build a more coordinated and accessible healthcare system, with an updated revenue guidance range of $3.1 to $3.18 billion for the full year 2025.

