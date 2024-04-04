Astral Resources Updates on Gold Projects

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL’s Managing Director, Marc Ducler, is presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Investor Conference in Adelaide, with a livestream available for investors. The company is sharing updates on its robust Mandilla Scoping Study and high-grade gold findings at Feysville. For more information, Astral Resources encourages contact through their website or directly with the Managing Director and media relations.

