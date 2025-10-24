Astral Resources Secures Land Use Agreement for Feysville Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astral Resources NL ( (AU:AAR) ) just unveiled an update.

Astral Resources NL has signed a Land Use Agreement with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie Native Title Claim Group for its Feysville Gold Project, which includes the Think Big Gold deposit. This agreement facilitates mining activities by establishing protocols for heritage surveys and site protection, and it paves the way for a Mining Lease grant. The agreement is part of a broader development strategy involving a joint venture with Mineral Mining Services Pty Ltd, which will fully fund the Think Big project’s development costs. This initiative aims to accelerate gold production and generate early cash flow, supporting the development of Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AAR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Astral Resources NL stock, see the AU:AAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Astral Resources NL

Astral Resources NL is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the development and production of gold deposits. Its primary projects include the Feysville and Mandilla Gold Projects located in Western Australia, with a market focus on enhancing early production opportunities and minimizing shareholder dilution.

Average Trading Volume: 4,343,507

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$363.1M

Learn more about AAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue