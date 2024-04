Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced a new issuance of 140 million ordinary fully paid shares, with the application for their quotation on the ASX under the code AAR. The announcement was made public on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, as part of the company’s compliance with ASX Listing Rules and their ongoing market disclosures.

