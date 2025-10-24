Astral Resources Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Astral Resources NL ( (AU:AAR) ) has provided an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced the issuance of 1,572,414 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends, indicating a strategic move to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s future performance.

Average Trading Volume: 4,333,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$326.8M

