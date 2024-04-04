Astral Resources Expands Kamperman Gold Zone

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL’s latest drilling outcomes at the Kamperman Prospect have extended the mineralised zone by 100 meters, with 14 of 19 holes showing significant gold findings. The results enhance Kamperman’s prospects as a high-grade ore source for the planned Mandilla Process Plant. A new 2,500-metre drilling campaign is set to further explore the potential of the area.

