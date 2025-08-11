Astral Limited Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astral Limited ( (IN:ASTRAL) ) has shared an update.

Astral Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a decrease in revenue and profitability compared to the previous year. The company is planning to enter backward integration to manufacture CPVC resin, which could enhance its supply chain efficiency and market positioning.

More about Astral Limited

Astral Limited is a pioneer in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes and fittings. The company is focused on expanding its operations by entering backward integration to manufacture CPVC resin.

Average Trading Volume: 37,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 369.5B INR

For an in-depth examination of ASTRAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue