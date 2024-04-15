Aston Minerals Reports Major Resource Increase

Aston Minerals Ltd (AU:ASO) has released an update.

Aston Minerals Ltd has reported a significant 44% increase in indicated nickel resource tonnage at their Bardwell zone, with the total estimated resources now at 231 million tonnes, including 629 thousand tonnes of nickel and 25 thousand tonnes of cobalt. The update follows 5,640 meters of additional drilling, contributing to an overall 22% increase in global mineral resources at the Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide System. This advancement positions the company for strategic partnerships and further development, with plans for a comprehensive drilling program in 2025.

