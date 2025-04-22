Aston Minerals Dispatches Scheme Booklet for Proposed Merger with Torque Metals

Aston Minerals Ltd ( (AU:ASO) ) has issued an update.

Aston Minerals Limited has announced the dispatch of the Scheme Booklet related to its proposed merger with Torque Metals Limited. This merger, conducted through schemes of arrangement, involves Torque Metals acquiring all shares and options of Aston Minerals. The Scheme Booklet, which includes important details about the merger, has been sent to securityholders, who are advised to review it thoroughly before voting at the upcoming Scheme Meetings. This merger is a significant step for Aston Minerals, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and market positioning.

Aston Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

