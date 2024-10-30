Aston Martin’s Growth Fueled by New Models

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda reported a 14% year-over-year increase in Q3 2024 volumes, driven by the ramp-up of new models like the Vantage and DBX707, despite a 4% dip in year-to-date revenue due to portfolio transitions. The company is on track to meet its revised full-year guidance, leveraging strong demand for specialty models and vehicle personalization, which boosted average selling prices by 14% to £250k. As Aston Martin continues to manage supply chain disruptions, it anticipates further strengthening of its order book with the introduction of new models, including the V12 Vanquish.

