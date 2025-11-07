Asteria Corporation Reports FY2025 Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Asteria Corporation ( (JP:3853) ) is now available.

Asteria Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, which ends in March 2026. The announcement highlights the company’s strategic focus on maintaining high profitability through its software offerings, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3853) stock is a Hold with a Yen1512.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asteria Corporation stock, see the JP:3853 Stock Forecast page.

Asteria Corporation is a global-minded enterprise software manufacturer listed on the TSE Prime Market. The company focuses on producing software with a high gross profit margin and does not engage in contract development.

Average Trading Volume: 4,852,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.44B

