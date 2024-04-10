Assured Guaranty Ltd Releases New Financial Insights

An announcement from Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) is now available.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. has recently updated its investor information by releasing financial supplements for both Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., as well as a Fixed Income Investor Presentation, all for the period ending December 31, 2023. These documents provide valuable insights into the company’s financial status and are available to the public on their website, allowing investors to make more informed decisions.

