Assure Holdings Prepares for Merger, Seeks Stockholder Approval

Assure Holdings (IONM) has provided an announcement.

Assure recently announced the sale of its IONM assets and is preparing for a significant transaction with Danam, which will involve soliciting stockholder approval and filing with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the forthcoming materials for important details on the merger, as these documents will hold critical information about the deal’s structure and the companies involved. The merger aims to list the combined entity on the Nasdaq and is subject to standard regulatory approvals and conditions, with forward-looking statements indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the merger’s outcome.

