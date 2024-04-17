Associated British Foods Buyback and Cancellation of Shares

Associated British Foods Plc (UK) (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 96,575 of its ordinary shares on April 17, 2024, as part of its share buyback program initiated in November 2023. The shares were bought back from Barclays Capital Securities Limited at varying prices on multiple trading venues, with the intention to enhance shareholder value. This strategic move impacts the company’s share capital and is likely of interest to current and potential investors.

