Associated Banc-Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the largest bank holding company in the state, providing a wide range of financial services across the Midwest. The company operates in the banking sector with a strong presence in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Associated Banc-Corp reported a net income of $122 million, translating to $0.73 per common share. This marks a significant increase from the previous quarter’s earnings of $108 million and a notable rise from the $85 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company attributes its growth to strategic investments and strong performance in loan and deposit growth.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a record net interest income of $305 million, a 16% increase compared to the previous year, and a net interest margin of 3.04%. The company also saw a 3% increase in total loans and a 4% rise in total deposits compared to the same period last year. Notably, commercial and business lending showed substantial growth, contributing significantly to the overall loan portfolio.

Looking ahead, Associated Banc-Corp remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company plans to continue its strategic initiatives to expand its customer base and market share while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management. The management’s outlook suggests confidence in sustaining the momentum into the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

