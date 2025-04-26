Associated Banc-Corp Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings

Associated Banc-corp ((ASB)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call from Associated Banc-Corp showcased a generally positive performance, characterized by robust loan and deposit growth, margin expansion, and a strong capital position. However, the call also highlighted some concerns, particularly regarding non-recurring expenses and uncertainties related to tariffs and trade negotiations, which could impact future performance.

Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

In the first quarter of 2025, Associated Banc-Corp reported impressive growth in both loans and deposits. The company achieved $526 million in loan growth and $502 million in core customer deposit growth, marking a 4% increase in core customer deposits compared to the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the bank’s ability to attract and retain customers, bolstering its financial foundation.

Margin Expansion and Increased Net Interest Income

The bank experienced a significant increase in net interest income, which rose by $16 million from the previous quarter, reaching $286 million. This was accompanied by a margin expansion of 16 basis points to 2.97%, reflecting improved profitability and efficient management of interest-bearing assets and liabilities.

Strong Capital Position

Associated Banc-Corp’s capital position strengthened further, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio increasing to 10.11% as of Q1 2025. This marks a 10 basis point increase from Q4 2024 and a 68 basis point rise from Q1 2024, indicating robust capital management and financial stability.

Positive Credit Metrics

The first quarter also saw improvements in credit metrics, with delinquencies decreasing to $47 million, down $33 million from the previous quarter. Additionally, net charge-offs were reduced to $3 million, highlighting the bank’s effective credit risk management strategies.

Strategic Expansion and Investment Completion

The company successfully completed Phase 2 of its strategic plan, which included expanding the commercial banking team and adding new Relationship Managers (RMs) in Kansas City. This strategic expansion is expected to drive future growth and enhance customer service capabilities.

Non-Recurring Expenses

During Q1 2025, the bank incurred non-interest expenses, including a $4 million Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) write-down. These expenses are not expected to recur, suggesting that future quarters may benefit from reduced overhead costs.

Challenges from Tariffs and Trade Negotiations

Despite the positive performance, the bank faces challenges due to uncertainty introduced by tariffs and trade negotiations. This has created a cautious outlook among customers, although no material changes in activity have been observed yet.

Non-Interest Income Impacted by Loan Sale

A $7 million pre-tax loss from a loan sale impacted non-interest income in Q1 2025. This highlights the potential volatility in non-interest income streams, which the bank will need to manage carefully moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Associated Banc-Corp remains focused on executing its strategic plan, with an emphasis on organic growth and risk management. The company reported GAAP earnings of $0.59 per share in Q1 2025, with significant contributions from commercial and industrial loan growth. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, the bank’s strong capital position and strategic initiatives are expected to support continued growth and stability.

In summary, Associated Banc-Corp’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment overall, with notable achievements in loan and deposit growth, margin expansion, and capital strength. While challenges such as non-recurring expenses and trade uncertainties persist, the bank’s strategic focus and robust financial metrics position it well for future success.

