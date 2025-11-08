Associated Alcohols & Breweries Announces Financial Results and Management Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. ( (IN:ASALCBR) ) has provided an announcement.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2025. The company also reported significant management changes, with the resignation of CFO Tushar Bhandari and the appointment of Dilip Kumar Inani as the new CFO. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association to include captive power generation, and it has authorized the submission of a resolution plan for SDF Industries Limited.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. operates in the alcohol and brewing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The company is based in Indore, India, and is involved in the manufacturing of a variety of alcoholic products.

Average Trading Volume: 11,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 22.18B INR

