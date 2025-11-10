Associate Global Partners Reports Strong FY2025 Growth and Profit Turnaround

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Associate Global Partners Limited reported significant growth in its funds under management (FUM) and financial performance for FY2025. The company’s FUM increased to $1.397 billion, driven by record net inflows and successful initiatives like the share placement by WCM Global Growth Limited. The launch of new investment products and enhanced distribution policies further strengthened its market position. Financially, the company saw a 14% revenue increase and turned a profit, marking a turnaround from the previous year’s loss. These developments position the company for sustainable growth and continued success in the coming years.

Associate Global Partners Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, including managed funds and ETFs, with a market focus on asset consultants, managed accounts, and self-directed investors.

