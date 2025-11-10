Associate Global Partners Limited 2025 AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Contango Asset Management Ltd. ( (AU:APL) ) has issued an announcement.

Associate Global Partners Limited, a company listed on the ASX, held its 2025 Annual General Meeting where key resolutions were passed. The meeting resulted in the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of non-executive director Mr. Ken Poutakidis, and the approval of performance rights for Mr. Martin Switzer, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

