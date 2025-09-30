AssetOwl Limited Releases 2025 Annual Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AssetOwl Limited ( (AU:AO1) ) has shared an update.

AssetOwl Limited has released its consolidated annual financial report for the year ending June 30, 2025. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance, including statements of profit or loss, financial position, changes in equity, and cash flows. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial health and operational efficiency over the past year, impacting future strategic decisions and market positioning.

Current Market Cap: A$1.95M

