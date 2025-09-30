AssetOwl Limited Reinforces Commitment to Corporate Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AssetOwl Limited ( (AU:AO1) ) is now available.

AssetOwl Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement, emphasizing its commitment to high ethical standards and accountability. The company has adopted the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, with adjustments to suit its specific business needs. This approach is intended to ensure responsible management and oversight, enhancing its operational integrity and stakeholder trust.

More about AssetOwl Limited

AssetOwl Limited operates in the corporate governance sector, focusing on implementing high standards of ethical behavior and accountability. The company is committed to integrity and responsible decision-making, aligning its governance structures with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, tailored to its business nature and size.

Current Market Cap: A$1.95M

