Assetora Limited Successfully Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Passed

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ) just unveiled an update.

Assetora Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker AOH, announced the successful conclusion of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 7, 2025. All resolutions presented during the meeting were passed by a poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome is significant for Assetora Limited as it indicates robust backing from its stakeholders, which could positively impact its future strategic initiatives and market positioning.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

