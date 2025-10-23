Asset Vision Co Ltd Reports Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asset Vision ( (AU:ASV) ) has issued an announcement.

Asset Vision Co Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 October 2025. The meeting saw the approval of several resolutions, including the adoption of a new Long Term Incentive Plan and the ratification of previous share allotments. The resolutions were largely carried with significant majority votes, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 369,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.69M

